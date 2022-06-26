BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local animal resource group attends a dog park opening in Mercer County.

ALIVE Animal Services Group, Inc is based in Princeton but they service Mercer County, Southern McDowell County and sometimes Monroe. They were in attendance at the Wild Things Bark Park opening on Saturday, June 26, 2022, to show their appreciation for everything Wild Things Grooming and Boarding does for the area.

ALIVE is always looking for families to foster dogs and cats and they provide all the resources for the foster family, from dog food, to crates and even puppy pads. Denny Dane, with ALIVE said it is rewarding to help find these animals their forever homes.

“You just have to remember you are a stepping stone in their great adventure to their forever home. We always make sure that they go to a perfect fit of a home,” Dane said.

Dane said they are always looking for foster families. ALIVE fully relies on donations and fundraisers if you are interested in donating you can do so on PayPal – alivetoseeanotherday@gmail.com or make purchases through Amazon.