All Mercer County Schools to return to in-person learning

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools (MCS) announced through a Facebook post that all Mercer County schools will learn remotely through Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Students will return to in-person learning Thursday, Dec 3.

All elementary students are to report on Thursday and Friday.

For middle and high school students, last names beginning with L-Z will report on Thursday, Dec. 3 and last names beginning with A-K will report on Friday, Dec. 4. This includes Princeton High School, Glenwood Middle School, and 7th grade students at Bluefield Middle School.

All staff will be back from quarantine.