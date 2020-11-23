All regional DMV offices will be closed through Thanksgiving weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — All West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) regional offices will be closed for the holiday weekend. The closure begins Thursday, Nov. 26, and will last through Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 30.

The DMV online service portal will be open 24/7 to help with driver’s license renewal, vehicle registration renewal, and much more.

DMV also has several kiosks located around the state in Kroger and Sheetz locations that will be available throughout the weekend when those stores are open.

For access to the online portal and a list of kiosk locations, visit the DMV website.