All West Virginia DMV regional offices to close for holiday weekends

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — All Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional offices across West Virginia will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends.

For the Christmas holiday, offices will close from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26. Offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 28.

Offices will also close from Thursday, Dec. 31 through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. DMV offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

“Our online services portal is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone who wants to take advantage of our many transaction opportunities, such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said.

All regional offices, except for the Fairmont Exam Center, have drop boxes located outside for transactions dealing with titles, registration renewals, and dealer work. Work put in any of the drop box locations will be processed the following week.

Please visit dmv.wv.gov for more information, including a list of kiosk locations and the online services portal.