RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sakar International is recalling its Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Multi-Purpose helmets due to a risk of head injury.

The helmets can “fail to protect in the event of a crash,” according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The helmets have item number AGE2515STH-SIL on the white warning label located inside the helmet, and they were only sold at Walmart and online at Walmart.com from March until June.

Almost 13,000 helmets are affected by the recall, according to a release.

Officials said these helmets were also used as replacements for a recall in March 2022.

Sakar International will be issuing refunds for the helmets in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card, the release stated.

Officials stated that consumers should not use the helmets and that they should contact Sakar to receive a refund and for instructions on how to return the helmets.

To contact Sakar International, call 800-592-9541 or email the company at support@sakar.com.