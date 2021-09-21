Almost Heaven Habitat For Humanity searching for a low-income family to move into Ronceverte home

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity is looking for a family to move into a home being built in Ronceverte by December. The home is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom.

Kayla Dransfield is the Executive Director of Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity. She told 59News this home is in the final stages of construction.

“It’s a need from the community,” Dransfield said. “Something that funders and donors are interested in and something that we are really passionate about.”

The goal is to have a family approved and moved into this home by December of 2021.

“To be approved for homeownership by December and to have a family in this house by December,” Dransfield said. “We work as a mortgage lender at zero percent interest. The house is sold at no profit. It’s all kind of blood, sweat, and tears with volunteer labor and sweat equity.”

There are specifics in what they are looking for. This family will need to hit certain income thresholds as well as a few other things.

“For this specific home, we are looking to partner with a low-income family that identifies as homeless and special needs,” Dransfield said. “That’s any physical or mental disability. Homeless can be described as unhealthy or unsafe living conditions, doubling up, being a victim of domestic violence.”

Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers to help them out. You can find a questionnaire over on their website. Also on that website, you can find the questionnaire inquiring about a new home.