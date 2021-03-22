Alternate Baseball League coming to Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People with special needs are often told they cannot play sports, but that is not the case anymore. Back in 2016, the Alternate Baseball League was formed by Taylor Duncan.

At the age of four, Duncan was diagnosed with autism. He said after being told he could not play sports, he wanted to give others with special needs the opportunity to play.

“I don’t just call it a baseball league, I call it an experience, I call it an experience because it’s a place to go out and connect with others just like yourself,” Duncan said. “And this is a judgement free zone. I mean we don’t pass judgment on other people. In fact, whatever they feel like they want to work on, we want to work on their self enrichment and help them be able to gain something from this to for the long term. That’s the main goal really.”

After COVID-19 cancelled the season last summer, Duncan is happy to announce a new team is coming to the area. This summer, Beckley will have a team called the Beckley Mianeers. General Manager Richard Bailey said he is excited to bring this to Southern West Virginia and grow the league.

“Very excited. This is a wonderful opportunity for Beckley,” Bailey said. “It’s for ages 15 and older, both men and women with autism and other special needs. I think it’s a great opportunity for Beckley.”

Since starting up in 2016, the Alternate Baseball League has 80 teams in 32 states across the United States. Duncan said he loves seeing the diversity among the teams across the country.

“The one in Beckley may not be the same necessarily make up of the same those with disabilities as say Martinsburg or Hagerstown, or any of these others that we have in Georgia,” Duncan said. “Every team is literally a different experience, but we play by the same rule set as seen on TV.”

Both Duncan and Bailey said they would love to see more of these leagues come to Southern West Virginia.

For more information on how to sign up for the league by becoming a coach, player or volunteer you can visit Alternative Baseball League.