BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Altruist Realty of Beckley is teaming up with the United Way of Southern West Virginia and Beckley ARH Hospital to help women get mammograms.

Uninsured and underinsured patients in the region qualify.

Real estate broker David Chin, who owns Altruist, said on Monday, October 30, 2023, that his agency donates a portion of each transaction to charities.

He said that, for the month of October, he and his wife, Cyndie, are donating additional money and personal commission from each transaction to help pay for testing.

“We were able to partner up with the United Way and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital to be able to give mammograms to women who can’t afford a mammogram,” he said.

He said Beckley ARH Hospital will honor an October special rate of $50 for each mammogram, which allows testing for more patients.

United Way of Southern West Virginia is working with Beckley Health Right to identify patients, according to United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal.