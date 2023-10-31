BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local realtors presented a $3,000 check to the United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to cover the cost of mammograms for those who are unable to pay.

David and Cyndie Chinn of Altruist Realty Group donated a portion of earnings for the month of October to provide mammograms to uninsured and under-insured women in the community.

Beckley ARH Hospital officials said hospital staff will screen and read the mammograms and charge only a nominal rate, to make sure the money covers as many patients as possible.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever got to present a big check like that, and it was very, very exciting because we stand by it one hundred percent,” said David Chin, broker and owner of Altruist Realty Group. “To be able to partner with United Way and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital is really awesome.”

Beckley Health Right will identify patients, according to Dacal.