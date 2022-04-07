RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte, Greenbrier County is gearing up for their Spring Vendor Fair.

The biannual vendor fairs began in 2021 and offer a chance for the community to support local businesses and the historic venue. Organizer Kay Shafer said community support for the music hall helps keep the doors open and a piece of Ronceverte history alive.

“The music hall does struggle a lot and if we do not have the community to go out and support them, it is just not going to hang in here, so we feel like this is something we need to do to keep it going,” Shafer said.

The craft fair will take place at the Music Hall beginning at 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on April 8, 2022. You can also take a look on April 9, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.