BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two local groups are preaching the importance of keeping your smoke alarms up to date.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped to install over fourteen hundred smoke alarms here in their Central Appalachia region during the organization’s “Sound the Alarm” campaign.

The Red Cross estimates the smoke alarms they’ve helped install in our region have saved 31 lives since they started the Sound the Alarm campaign back in 2014.

The Beckley Fire Department also told 59News they’ve seen countless cases of smoke alarms saving lives, and unfortunately some cases where a working smoke alarm could have saved someone’s life.

“In any housefire or anything like that, 3 out of 5 deaths come in a house that doesn’t have a smoke alarm,” Beckley FD Firefighter Derrick Bandy said.

Bandy also told 59News it’s recommended to keep a fire alarm inside every bedroom, and one outside every bedroom in your house. But really, it’s best to install as many as possible to keep yourself safe.

They also recommend changing the batteries in your smoke alarms every time you set your clocks back, but if you haven’t done it for a while, there’s never a bad time to put in fresh batteries.