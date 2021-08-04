American Rescue Plan funds to support local airports

Washington, DC (WVNS) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Wednesday that millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan will go to 10 airports in the Mountain State.

Senator Manchin said $3,259,485 will be distributed through the U.S. Department of Transportation. In our region, the Mercer County Airport will receive $59,000, and the Greenbrier Valley Airport will receive $1,063,37. The funding is to provide economic relief and increase safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the Senator’s office.

“Our regional airports are vital to West Virginia’s economy and serve as a gateway while also supporting the manufacturing industry in the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

Here is a fill list of awards for West Virginia:

· $1,879,112 – Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport

· $1,063,373 – Greenbrier Valley Airport

· $59,000 – Morgantown Municipal-Walter L Bill Hart Field Airport

· $59,000 – Mercer County Airport

· $59,000 – Wheeling Ohio County Airport

· $32,000 – Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field Airport

· $32,000 – Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport

· $32,000 – Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field Airport

· $22,000 – Upshur County Regional Airport

· $22,000 – Appalachian Regional Airport