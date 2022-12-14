GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A few very special and talented guests stopped by 59News on Wednesday, December 14 to give a preview of their holiday show.

America’s Got Talent season six winner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. joined 59News at noon to promote his “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour.

Landau was joined by this season’s semi-finalists from America’s Got Talent, the Cline Twins, who are also performing with him on tour.

The trio will be performing in Lewisburg Saturday, December 17, at the Rhema Christian Center, Monday, December 19, at the Granada Theater in Bluefield, and Thursday, December 22, at the Historic Fayette Theater.

“It’s really fun, it’s really fun. It’s very family-friendly,” said Landau. “You know it’s getting you in the Christmas spirit.”

The Lewisburg show will be specifically unique as Landau will co-headline with West Virginia Music Hall of Fame pianist Bob Thompson.

