America’s Resort reopens ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — After being closed for more than two months, The Greenbrier Resort opened its doors on May 22, 2020.

Cam Huffman, the Director of Public Relations, said they made some changes to ensure the safety of both staff and guests.

“We have signage and we have direction, but really it’s a lot of personal responsibility,” Huffman explained. “We want guests to not get close to other guests, you got to keep everybody else comfortable as well. So just remember, if you see a big group forming, kinda stay away from that group. Don’t stand right behind somebody in line.”

Signs and sanitizing stations dot the hallways, reminding people to social distance and to cover their mouths if they cough or sneeze.

“It’s not only about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting everybody else,” Huffman said. “If you follow the guidelines, you’re protecting everyone else that’s in the building and yourself. But really, we feel like The Greenbrier is almost designed for social distancing.”

On 11,000 acres, it is easy to practice social distancing, but Huffman said employees are ready to welcome guests with open arms.