Amputee support group in Beckley finds support within each other

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local support group is helping its amputated members talk through their problems.

An amputation is a type of surgical procedure where the patient loses a body part, as their arm or leg, in part or fully. The correct way to address an amputee is either amputee or limb difference. The Out On A Limb Amputee support group helps members of the limb difference community by engaging in a talking group.

They hold their monthly meetings at the Balanced Life Studio in Beckley every second Monday.

One of the organizers, Leo Lester, has had a limb difference since the 1960s when he lost his arm in a tractor accident. Lester said he created this group to give them a chance to talk about their situation or any questions they need to be answered.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much being able to talk to someone that has been through what they have been through,” Lester said.

It gives members like James Lester a comfortable space to share his experience. Lester lost his leg in an accident at his home. He thanked one person in particular that helped him get through tough times.

“I want to give all the thanks to the Lord. For bringing me as far as He’s brought me. And seeing me through things I went through in my life. And giving me the wife he gave me,” Lester said.

Leo Lester said the support group is always open to anyone.

“Whether it’s Charleston, Oak Hill, Fayetteville, anywhere in Southern West Virginia, or Virginia for that matter. We all face the same issues. So, we’re here for them and we want to listen and hear their stories and hopefully help each other,” Lester said.

For more information about the Out on a Limb support group, visit their Facebook page.