Amputee support group searching for members

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local man is searching to find amputees for his support group.

Leo Lester created the group ‘Out On A Limb’ back in 2020 to hold a support group for amputee patients.

Lester told 59News why he wanted to create this organization:

“One thing that is missing is a venue for amputees to get together and talk about the shared experiences and shared problems, or their individual experiences and individual problems,” Lester said.

To find out more about this program, visit their Facebook page. The support group meets every second Monday of the month at Balanced Life Yoga Studio located at 3159 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley and welcomes all amputees.