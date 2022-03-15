PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new museum will be coming to the historic Princeton district.

The RiffRaff Arts Collective was awarded $600,000 to help fund the new museum. The Lonnie Gunter Junior Center for Culture and History will feature most of Gunter’s significant artifacts to preserve the industrial history of our nation.

Lori McKinney, Director of the Riff Raff Arts Collective, said this museum will be located adjacent to the Princeton Railroad Museum.

“It will definitely be a place that people will want to gather. There will be extensive art gallery space for West Virginia artists specifically artists who create art around our industrial history and we’re looking at a maker space that focuses on steam education so very much interested in inspiring our youth, especially towards skills trade,” McKinney said.

A starting date for construction has not been announced yet.