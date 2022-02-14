THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — An overnight shooting leaves one person injured.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were called to Plateau Medical Center in the early morning hours on February 14, 2022, to investigate a man who claimed to have been shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Fridley told 59News, deputies believe the incident happened in the Thurmond area near McKendree Bridge. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.