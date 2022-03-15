BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An overnight shooting leaves one person hospitalized.

According to Detective Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, the shooting happened on Hargrove Street near the Hargrove Street Apartments just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Allard told 59News the victim is a 20-year-old man. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Allard said the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement.

The Beckley Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the department at 304-256-1720.

Stick with 59News for the latest updates.