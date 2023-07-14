PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Animal Shelter will soon start euthanizing animals due to a lack of space.

The shelter has been on code red, signifying that the shelter is in danger of needing to euthanize. In the past seven years, this will be the first the shelter has had to euthanize animals for space, causing the need for the heartbreaking decision.

However, the director of the shelter, Stacey Harman, stated that they hope to have a few more adoptions before next week, meaning that there is still time to adopt a furry friend for time for euthanization.

“We’ve been in code red for quite some time. We finally had to come down and make a decision, and I did make the public announcement yesterday, that if we don’t get some adoptions by next week we are going to be forced to have to euthanize them.” Stacey Harman, Director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Prices are reduced to $10 for cats and $20 for dogs. Harman says as few as 6 or 7 adoptions could make a difference.

The shelter will start euthanizing on Tuesday,