BECKLEY (WVNS) – Put the Thanksgiving turkey aside because Christmas is upon us. The City of Beckley is hosting their annual Christmas Parade this weekend.

On Saturday December 2nd, The City of Beckley will host its annual Christmas Parade.

Parade lineup starts at 9 o’clock Saturday morning at Park Middle School.

Over 70 organizations have registered to participate in the parade so far.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, says the parade is tradition.

“There’s so many activities going on. So, it’s kind of a family tradition to come out and kick off the season with the Christmas parade,” Moorefield told 59News.

To sign up for the parade, visit the Beckley Events website.