Annual Out of the Darkness Walk held at Princeton City Park

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People gathered together in Mercer County on Saturday, October 9, 2021, to show that no one is ever truly alone. Signs posted throughout Princeton City Park expressed that same idea,

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its Annual Out Of The Darkness walk in Princeton City Park. WV State Chair for the AFSP, Cindy Stagg, said the focus of the eight walks throughout the state in September and October is to get community support, resources into the hands of those who need it, and most of all, remind people they area not alone in their struggles.

“Trying to get mental health and the topic of suicide out of the darkness and into the light, and that’s why we called them out of the darkness walks,” Stagg said.

The chapter has two more walks this month, one in Huntington and one in Charleston.