Annual Poker Run to raise money for Toys For Tots

ALTA, WV (WVNS) — An annual event to raise money for people in need will continue this year.

The Third Annual Poker Run will take place in Greenbrier County on September 26, 2020. The event is hosted by the Patriots Motorcycle Club.

Typically, members of the club adopt two families on both ends of the county during the holidays. Bob Johnson, the President of the Patriots Motorcycle Club, said this year, they teamed up with Toys For Tots in Greenbrier County, which is struggling to raise money during the pandemi.

“But this year, since COVID hit, the money raising has kind of slowed down, so we decided to put our Poker Run towards Toys for Tots,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the event is not just for motorcycles, any vehicle is welcome to join the cause.

Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Citgo Gas Station off the Alta exit on I-64 (mile marker 161). The route for this year’s Poker Run will be given at registration.

The cost is $25 per driver, with a $10 charge for an extra hand and $15 for an extra T-shirt. Two extra cards can be purchased for $5 each. The best hand wins $200, and worst hand wins $100.

The route will end at the Greenbrier State Forest Shelter #1.