Annual Social Studies Fair held at Mercer Mall

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Students across Mercer County put their social studies knowledge to the test.

More than 300 students competed in the 31st Annual Social Studies Fair.

Students researched a topic of their choice, wrote a paper about it, and prepared a speech. Topics ranged from making dresses out of parachutes, to World War II.

Angela Groseclose, Secondary Supervisor for Mercer County Schools, said she likes having the students participate in project-based learning.

“One of our big things is that we want to promote communication skills among the kids,” Groseclose said. “We also want them to do research and to do research strategies. So, we feel this is an important part of it.”

Students who placed at today’s contest got to take home a medal.

