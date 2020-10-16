Annual Thanksgiving Meal postponed in Fayette County due to COVID-19 concerns

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An annual Thanksgiving meal in Fayette County was postponed this year.

Every year, the Lewis Christian Center in Oak Hill feeds hundred of families on Thanksgiving, but because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided to postpone the meal.

This year would have marked the 20th anniversary of feeding families. Meal Coordinator Lesley Taylor said postponing the event was a tough decision to make.

“So many people depend on the community thanksgiving meal to provide their meal. We are very regretful of the fact to postpone the meals. We are very cognizant the current pandemic and the possible ramification,” Taylor explained.

Taylor said they look forward to next year’s Thanksgiving meal. Donations are still being accepted.

