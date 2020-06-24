Annual training seminar held for K9 officers

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — They speak multiple languages, have a bite worse than their bark, and drool for a ball; these four legged officers are a crucial part of law enforcement.

Nick Mooney is an Evaluator for the West Virginia Police Canine Association.

“It allows us to do our job safely with less conflict,” Mooney said.

The West Virginia Police Canine Association held its annual week-long, K9 training seminar. K9s and their handlers from across southern West Virginia came to Beaver to sharpen their skills.

“When we’re able to come together collectively one time a year, and pass that training on to other people, and then we can absorb their training methods, and we can pick what works for us, because of everyone is different, everyone is unique. Each K9 team is unique. And then you can go back and implement that into your training at your home department,” Mooney said.

They trained on multiple skills, including biting, tracking, detection of explosives and drugs, and more. Some dogs are trained in multiple categories, like Dako, from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department. He aids his handler, Cpl. Josh Ellison, on the force every single day.

“I wouldn’t have any other partner. He’s a great partner,” Ellison said.

Not only are the dogs trained, but this is an opportunity for dogs to get re-certified. In one course, dogs are given five vehicles to investigate. They sniff out the drugs in each vehicle, and if they pass with flying colors, like Dako, they are rewarded with their favorite: a nice chewy ball that they cover in slobber.

Mooney said an extra four legs on the force, is even better than an extra set of hands.

“Because K9’s can do what may take two or three deputies an hour or do, a K9 team that is sucessful and trained hard, can knock that out in just a matter of minutes,” Mooney said.