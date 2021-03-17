Annual Volley 4 Autism tournament returns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 10th Annual Volley 4 Autism is returning to Beckley. It was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is run by the New River Community and Technical College Social Services Program. The money raised will go to Autism Health in Beckley to support their Angel Fund.

Dr. Kelli White organizes the event. She said they are expecting a great turnout this year.

“The community has been so generous. Last year we had to cancel, we had a lot of things donated, and we went back to the companies and said can we still use this, can you still honor this? And as far as I know, nobody has said no,” White explained,

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley. The featured game will include members of Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and JanCare Ambulance.

The event is still in need of teams! To register, send an email volleyball4autism@gmail.com by March 29, 2021.