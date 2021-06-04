Annular Solar Eclipse Expected on June 10

Annular Solar Eclipse is observed on May 21, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. It is the first time in 25 years since last annular solar eclipse was observed in Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Beckley, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of June 10, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across much of the east coast of the United States. West Virginia is too far south and west of the path of totality to get a great view, but if you get up early enough, you should be able to catch a glimpse at sunrise.

For the best viewing while staying in West Virginia you’ll have to head out to Harpers Ferry, the most northeastern town in the state. They’ll be able to see over 50 percent of the sun obscured by the moon as the sun rises over the horizon on the morning of June 10th.

Time and percentage of the partial solar eclipse for Bishop, WV and Harpers Ferry, WV. Courtesy: timeanddate.com

Since the eclipse is happening so early, it is recommended you find an elevated position with a clear view of the horizon in order to catch the best glimpse. Remember, just like you should never look directly at the sun, the same goes for a solar eclipse. You either need to be wearing eclipse glasses or you can use a viewfinder that can project the image of the eclipse for safe viewing.

The path of totality for this eclipse runs begins in the southwestern areas of the Canadian Province of Ontario and is expected to track northeast into the Arctic Circle and then across Greenland. This will not be a total solar eclipse, but an annular solar eclipse. In this case, the moon won’t fully block out the sun, and it will create the phenomena known as ‘the ring of fire’.



Graphics showing the path of totality and the difference between an Annular and Total Eclipse

The next solar eclipse is set for 2024. This one will be a total solar eclipse with much better viewing in West Virginia, with 80 to 90 percent of totality able to be seen from the state. To see the total solar eclipse you’ll have to travel north or west to cities like Cleveland, OH, Buffalo, NY or Indianapolis, IN.