Another lawsuit is filed against former ARH doctor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A minor child is asking for justice in connection with alleged sexual harassment by Dr. Zouhair Kabbara. This is the latest lawsuit filed against him, the previous charges include rape, sexual abuse and another case of sexual harassment.

There are seven counts in the lawsuit citing both Dr. Kabbara and Appalachian Regional Healthcare. These included Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, Negligent Hiring; Supervision; and Retention, Sexual Harassment – Hostile Work Environment, Violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, Joint Venture, Civil Assault and Civil Conspiracy.

The victim in this case was a 15-year-old girl. She began volunteering in May 2019.

According to court records, she was a junior volunteer at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH). The lawsuit states other complaints were made against Dr. Kabbara and BARH management made some changes on what volunteers were to do when he was around.

Dr. Kabbara was eventually forced to resign after additional complaints of harassment were filed by volunteers, staff and visitors.

This latest lawsuit asked for Compensatory Damages, Damages for Emotional Distress, Punitive Damages, Attorney’s Fees and Pre and Post Judgement Interest.

59News reached out to Beckley ARH for comment. They state they cannot provide comment on any pending litigation.