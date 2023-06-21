Tonight another cluster of showers push through for the early evening lasting for a few hours. A soggy night for sure. Light to moderate showers so flood concerns are low outside of standing water on roads for the evening commute. Temps, as cool as they were in the day, stay steady in the upper 50s and low 60s for a damp and cool night. After midnight we’ll stay dry until Thursday morning.

Thursday isn’t much better with with mostly cloudy skies, off and on rain, a few rumbles in the afternoon, and windy conditions. This time, however, the breaks between showers will be a bit longer giving us some dry time, just not much. Flood risks remain low but those towards the southern state line along Monroe, Mercer, Bland, and Giles counties and points south will want to watch local creeks. Levels are good, but repeated rounds of rain Thursday night may change that. Highs struggle their way into the upper 60s and stay steady much of the day.

Friday, a warm front associated with our stalled system advances with moderate showers in the morning. A few breaks in the early afternoon will be interrupted with afternoon showers and a popup thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not expected but the added rain will be enough to impact travel and of course those along creeks will want to watch changing conditions closely. Highs warm slightly into the low 70s.

Saturday a cold front towards the west and change in jet stream orientation will help kick our stubborn low out. Until then, morning showers are expected and a few heavy downpours. Highs will reach the mid 70s. A few afternoon thunderstorms as our cold front marches through the region lasting through the evening hours. Severe weather is again, not expected, but windy conditions and heavy rain will be a concern for localized areas.

Sunday a few mountain showers in the morning are likely but towards the west, sunshine starts to peek through the cloud cover. A sprinkle or two may pop in from time to time, but overall, Sunday is looking dry for the most part. Temps respond in kind as winds shift out of the west into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday another cold front from the west looks to make its way in early morning limiting severe weather potential given timing holds. Showers and a rumble or two through the early afternoon from west to east as temps cool slightly into the upper 70s.

Tuesday a few morning showers likely for the mountains but elsewhere we start to dry out and bring back the sunshine. Cloudy skies in the morning break away to partly sunny skies by the evening. Highs in the upper 70s as northwest winds keep temps in check.

Wednesday we start to look and feel like summer, finally. Sunshine expected all day long allowing us to begin to dry out. Highs push into the low 80s but with all the rain of late, expect a muggy feel to the afternoon.

In your extended day forecast, we get a good run on some dry days but rain quickly returns by the following weekend, this time with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Highs still manage to reach the 80s for a short run with that summer feel taking its sweet time working its way in.

