Another students test positive for COVID-19 in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Administrators with Tazewell County Public Schools announced another student in Tazewell County tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

The student is located in the Bluefield area. Administrators with Tazewell County Public Schools are in contact with the Tazewell County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. Once contact tracing begins, administrators will assist by providing class roasters, seating charts, and contact information. The health department will contact anybody they believe might have been exposed to the virus.

