MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Tonight we enjoy the influence of high pressure and southwest winds pumping in milder air. Temps remain mild well into the evening with the upper 70s and low 80s well past sunset. We’ll eventually cool down into the low 60s. A few mid to upper 50s for the eastern mountains as winds begin to shift out of the southeast.

MEMORIAL DAY, we should see almost completely clear skies as summer unofficially begins across the two Virginias. Highs will definitely feel summer-like climbing back into the mid-80s for most. . It will be a great day to get out and enjoy time with family and friends as we remember those we lost serving our country.

Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

Wednesday we continue to ride the wave of high pressure with sky high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across the region. Any cloud in the sky will have a tough time sticking around for very long either. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday flips the script on the rest of the week as showers and a few storms begin to build in along a cold front to our west. The rain by this point will be beneficial after a hot and dry stretch. Highs in the 80s stick around despite the rain and clouds.

Friday holds a few lingering showers for the morning hours but gradually we’ll dry out and clear up for the later parts of the afternoon. Highs a little cooler in the low to mid 70s.



Saturday sunshine returns for a great start to yet another weekend for the two Virginias. Temp remain average with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

In the extended forecast, rain and showers return to the forecast for a longer stretch for the first week of June but temps take off near 90 degrees for an extended time.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear & mild. Lows in the upper 50s/low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Mild. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns night side. Highs in the low 80s.