ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State is full of rich history and one local town celebrated their heritage this weekend.



Executive director of the festival, Stephen Eades, said Ansted’s been located on Route 69 since around the 1890’s. This weekend, the town was home to roughly 4,000 people, according to Eades, all honoring the Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival.

“It’s kinda like a big reunion,” Eades said. “We have a lot of classes that went to Ansted High School, Midland Trail, and of course Nuttall High School which is no longer here, combined with Midland Trail. People come to the festival every year and just see their friends and family they haven’t seen in a while.”

Eades said they celebrated with food, music, fireworks, and even a rubber duck race.

If you missed the festival this year, it takes place every year on the third weekend in June.