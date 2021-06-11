AP: In West Virginia, 60% of eligible are partially vaccinated

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia is about five percentage points away from meeting its goal of vaccinating 65% of all eligible residents before a mask mandate drops on June 20. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the state “crossed a milestone” with 60.1% of residents aged 12 and over being at least partially vaccinated.

The state’s coronavirus vaccination drive has remained sluggish despite incentives for young people and a lottery for all. But officials said they have not returned any doses to the federal government. About 268,000 does are currently unused, according to state data.

