Apline Bible Camp hosts first Kids Fishing Derby

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Kids had the opportunity to reel in a new activity Saturday, April 3, 2021!

The Alpine Bible Camp hosted their first kids fishing derby. Parents took their kids to the camp to cast out their lines, hoping for a great catch. One kid even got the chance to catch his very first fish.

Zachary Rienhart is the program director at alpine bible camp. He has a personal connection to the event.

“Just the experience of fishing, I remember my dad talking me fishing when I was a little kid and I got hooked on it. And I still enjoy doing it today,” Rienhart said.

Rienhart wants to thank all of the vendors who were able to make this happen. The Apline Bible Camp is also accepting applications for their summer camp. For additional information, you can visit their website.