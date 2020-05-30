Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour hits the links for Summit Community Bank Open Championship

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Finding things to do during a pandemic can be difficult, but if you are a golfer, you might be in luck. The first ever Summit Community Bank Open Championship through the Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour tees off on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The tour is for amateur golfers in the area. All you have to do to play is a golf handicap. Justin Keaton is the Tour Director of the Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour. He said is excited to bring amateur golf to West Virginia.

“We don’t require a USGA handicap. Just be honest with us, tell us where you shoot and you are free to join the tour. We have four flights, so you play against guys of equal skill level, therefore it is a fair playing field and everyone has a chance to win,” Keaton said.

It is not too late to join the tour. Visit their Facebook page at Appalachian Amateur Golf Tour for details and a full tour schedule.