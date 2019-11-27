Appalachian Bible College presents Christmas Show

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Bible College will be hosting their annual Christmas show. This year they will be putting on the production of “Behold Your King.” Music will be preformed by Chorale, Jubilate, Staff Bell Choir, and the Youth Choir.

The concert will include traditional carols and a variety of old and new selections like “O Holy Night” and “Is He Worthy.”

Admission is free. The concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Anderson Hall. The concert will also be held on Dec. 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Bell Creek Baptist Church, Dixie. For additional information you can visit their website.