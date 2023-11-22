Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — Cars were lined up for nearly a quarter of a mile outside of the Glen White Church of God on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Each car was waiting patiently for their chance to go through and receive their gifts from the Men and Women of Action who co-hosted the event with the International Church of God.

Glen White Church of God was chosen as the 2023 location for Appalachian Christmas and Pastor Jesse A. Farley was amazed by the goods provided for the community.

Groceries, blankets, coats, shoes, and household goods were among the variety of goods handed out to the community at the church.

The Men and Women of Action is an international organization, helping churches and their communities across the globe. Phil Thompson, the International Director for the Men and Women of Action, said Appalachian Christmas is a long-standing tradition dating back 24 years.

The Men and Women of Action spent all year raising money in various ways to provide the goods given out at the Glen White Church of God. From fundraising to coat drives to collecting and cashing in aluminum. Jane Roberts, the Celebration Coordinator with the Men and Women of Action, said it is a group effort to raise the money needed.

Roberts and her husband also worked hard to raise money for the events by selling fireworks which she says they loved to do.

Glen White Church of God’s Appalachian Christmas will continue on Saturday, November 25th with a Christmas party for the community. Children are welcome to come in and choose a toy to get a little bit more of the Christmas cheer.