BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The week-long Appalachian Festival in Beckley had food lovers simply eating up the third annual Restaurant Week as one of the festivities.

This is the 26th annual Appalachian Festival, and this year restaurant week was a major highlight.

Local restaurants like Boba Street Café were able to serve some Mountain State Spirit by offering Appalachian cuisines, specials and discounts.

A shift leader at the café said this week not only helps bring business to small establishments, but it brings the community closer together.

“We’ve got the Mountain Mama Mocha, which is a really delicious combination of blackberry and mocha and it’s got blueberry pearls in it,” said Marisa Miller. “At the end of the day, we just love being a part of this community and showing our love for this state.”

While the Mountain Mama Mocha is a fan favorite, the café is also offering the Country Roads Refresher.