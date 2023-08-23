BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Appalachian Festival Street Fair is approaching on Saturday, August 26, 2023 for fun, food and festivities.

Vendors, music, entertainment and food trucks are going to line the streets for the celebration.

On top of that, local restaurants are still offering unique Appalachian cuisine.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said this year includes new shop vendors and activities like a cookie stacking contest and inflatable axe-throwing.

“I’m feeling really excited about this year,” said Moorefield. “We’ve got a lot of vendors- more than we’ve had the last few years- so we hope people will come out and buy their dinner downtown and shop some of the other booths and just enjoy.”

The street fair will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.