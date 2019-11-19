Closings
Appalachian League baseball teams could lose their MLB affiliation

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local leader posted on social media Monday that he is disappointed with Minor League Baseball is considering a proposal for some Appalachian League teams to lose their affiliation with the MLB after the 2020 season.

MiLB is the organization that oversees Minor League Baseball.

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne Tweeted Monday after The New York Times published a list of 42 teams being considered that would have their affiliations with major league clubs severed.

Negotiations are still ongoing between the MiLB and MBL.

