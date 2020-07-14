Appalachian Makers Market rescheduled for October

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The pandemic cancelled many events across the nation. Organizers with the Appalachian Maker’s Market are hoping their event can still go on in October.

The Maker’s Market is part of the annual Appalachian Festival in Raleigh County. The Makers Market was supposed to be August 28-29, 2020. The event was rescheduled for October 22-23, 2020. Michelle Rotellini, with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said it will depend on the Governor’s COVID-19 guidelines as they move into the fall.