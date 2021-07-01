Appalachian Power bills to rise in September

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a request from Appalachian Power to add an infrastructure surcharge to customer bills.

News outlets report that means customers will begin seeing a 6% increase on their monthly bills in September. Officials said as part of the approval, Appalachian Power accepted a three-year moratorium that prohibits it from seeking any new base rate increases until at least June 30, 2024.

The Public Service Commission says Appalachian Power originally requested $48.2 million to cover rate base increases, but the commission reduced that amount to $44.2 million.