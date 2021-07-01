Appalachian Power bills to rise in September

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Appalachian_Power_has_crews_ready_to_dea_0_20180324143243

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a request from Appalachian Power to add an infrastructure surcharge to customer bills.

News outlets report that means customers will begin seeing a 6% increase on their monthly bills in September. Officials said as part of the approval, Appalachian Power accepted a three-year moratorium that prohibits it from seeking any new base rate increases until at least June 30, 2024.

The Public Service Commission says Appalachian Power originally requested $48.2 million to cover rate base increases, but the commission reduced that amount to $44.2 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News