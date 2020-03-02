Appalachian Power file for almost 11% rate increase

CHARLESTON, WW (WOWK)– Appalachian Power filed a rate increase request Friday that, if approved, could boost residential customers’ bills 10.9%.

The increase will still need to be approved by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

A press release issued Friday by Appalachian Power said a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see an increase of $13.88.

“Over time costs have risen, and these filings seek to address that reality so that the amount being collected in customer rates matches the amount of costs that the company is incurring for fuel, purchased power and vegetation management costs,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Trending Stories

