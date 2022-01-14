Appalachian Power prepped and ready for upcoming winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area.

Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your cell phones are charged. He also said if you’re out of power, let AEP know so crews can get out to fix it. The company has recruited help from sister companies.

“We’ve also requested some additional help from Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio from our sister company. And those folks are going to be traveling in on Saturday, getting here in advance of the storm.” Moye said.

To report power outages, residents can fill out an online form, or call 1-800-956-4237.