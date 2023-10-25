GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year and applications are now open for submission.

Every year, The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program selects senior adults or children to become “Angels” through an application process. Once applications are approved, the Angels have their Christmas wish list shared to donors in their community who can make Christmas miracles come true.

The application process is a simplified one; simply go to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree website to start. Make sure you have proper documentation ready such as: parent ID, kid’s Birth certificate or Hospital Record, Snap/income verification and a lease or utility bill with current address. Input all the needed information into the application including an email and working telephone number and submit. Final date to register is November 5, 2023.

Once the application is received and approved or denied, you will receive an email back with your appointment date and time to pick up your Angel`s items with the location. For more information or to submit an application, visit The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program’s website.