FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The race for magistrate judge in Fayette County is heating up.

Shawn Campbell was appointed as Division IV Magistrate Judge in October 2020 to finish out the term of now retired judge Sharon McGraw. He’s now running for his first election in the position for the unexpired term.

Campbell, a law enforcement veteran of 22 years, said he’s still learning in his new role but added his background has helped in his time on the bench.

“I know what these people are going through,” Campbell said. “I’ve been there, I’ve been to their homes, I’ve been to where they live, I’ve been to every shaded corner and valley of this county.”

Campbell said he wants to be an ally for those who are in the court as a member of the community. Primary elections are held on May 10th.