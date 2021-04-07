April 7 marks #SafePlaceSelfie Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Every year, the National Weather Service hosts #SafePlaceSelfie day to encourage people to know where they can shelter safely in the event of severe weather, as part of their ‘Weather Ready Nation’ initiative. This day usually comes after each NWS Office around the country holds a week dedicated to severe weather awareness.

When it comes to finding a safe place to shelter during severe weather, you often don’t have to look far. An interior room or basement in most well-built homes will provide suitable shelter in the case of a tornado or other severe weather event. It’s important to know that a mobile home, an underpass, or a vehicle are not safe places to seek shelter when severe weather strikes.

When you find your safe place, all you have to do is take a selfie and share it with the hashtag #safeplaceselfie and #59First so we can see it too!

For more information on how you can stay safe when severe weather strikes, check out our web stories from ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in the two Virginias: