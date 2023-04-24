Freeze Watch Monday Night into Tuesday Morning- After sunset Monday, temps drop fast into the 30s not leaving much time to protect sensitive vegetation. Widespread frost, area wide can damage or kill sensitive plants, flowers, and fruit/flowering trees. Where possible, cover plants or bring them indoors. After 10am Tuesday, temps will be warm enough to uncover and bring plants back outside. For a list of the most sensitive plants, see our Spring Planting Guide.

Monday – A frost start as frost watches and freeze warnings continue until 9am. After which we do warm up enough that plants will be ok being uncovered and brought back outside. With northwest winds, expect wind chills in the 40s most of the day. Despite clearing skies and more sunshine this afternoon, temps only manage the mid 50s.

Tonight, temps drop quickly after sunset with clear skies. Light winds tonight will aid in the development of frost as we drop back into the upper 20s. Once again, protect sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them indoors. This will be a theme for much of the week.

Tuesday will start with sunshine and chilly temps. A slow climb into the 40s by lunchtime with the upper 50s by the evening hours. A few clouds filter their way in for a mostly cloudy evening but we’ll stay dry.

Wednesday will start dry but mostly cloudy skies will continue. Morning temps in the 30s will warm steadily into the low 60s but showers are a good bet the later we get into the day. Light scattered showers by Wednesday evening here and there with a better chance overnight into our Thursday.

Thursday will be a cloudy day as light to moderate showers continue to push in from the southwest. By the afternoon, all should have seen rain by this point. Highs push into the mid 60s giving us the warmest day of the week.

Friday a few lingering showers remain for the morning commute but over the day we’ll see these taper off for most. A little sunshine between clouds in the afternoon will help us reach the low 60s.

Saturday morning into the afternoon looks to be the driest for outdoor plans. Only a few light showers roam ahead of a cold front set to move in Saturday night. A rumble is possible as we deal with moderate to heavy rain along the front itself. Rain will last through the overnight into Sunday.

Sunday morning will be soggy as our front pushes out towards the east. On the backside, a few light showers and even snow flakes possible for the highest terrain in the eastern mountains. Another shot of cold air push temps down once again with highs only in the upper 50s.

In your extended forecast the cold air is here to stay as we welcome in the month of May. With average highs in the upper 60s this time of year, many of us will be 10 degree below that. Overnight lows look to remain frosty as well. An unsettled pattern does look to bring beneficial rain just in time for those May flowers.

