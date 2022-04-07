BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The month of April is known as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The most common types of abuse towards children include emotional abuse, physical abuse, and sexual assault. Parents who abuse alcohol and drugs are considered more likely to neglect or abuse their kids.

In West Virginia, the Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) took on more than 4,600 kids in 2021. They provided 4,444 forensic interviews, 1,163 kids received therapy, and the organization conducted 631 medical exams on abuse victims throughout the Mountain State.

WVCAN’s report for the 2021 fiscal year shows 622 child abuse cases were filed, 202 people were convicted of crimes against children, and 94% of alleged offenders were someone the kid knew or trusted.

Victims of child abuse are considered at risk for emotional, physical, and relationship problems.